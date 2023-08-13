ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics

Ananya Panday is a stunning beauty in the world of the film business. The diva in the latest pictures turns sunshine in a yellow saree. Check out the pictures below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Aug,2023 02:35:45
Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics 842469

Ananya Panday, the gorgeous beauty in the tinsel town, never fails to get our attention with her stunning looks and styles. Today she mesmerizes us with her sunshine avatar in a beautiful traditional flair. The diva is gearing up for her upcoming film Dream Girl 2, and this new yellow saree look complements her promotional glam.

Ananya Panday Turns Sunshine In Yellow

Styled by the famous Spacemuffin, Meagan Concessio, Ananya Panday embraced her ethnicity in a plain yellow saree paired with a thin slip sequin embellished shimmery blouse. She looked stunning in the see-through six-yard drape, which elevated her desi girl vibes.

Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics 842463

Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics 842465

Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics 842466

Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics 842467

Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics 842468

Ananya Panday adds an extra dose of glamour with long green earrings and bangles. Her sleek straight hairstyle, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips rounded her desi appearance. A black bindi adds a pinch of Indian beauty. Kudos to Stacy Gomes and Nidhi Chang, who made the diva look sunshine in the yellow saree.

While photographer Sheldon Santos captured Ananya through his lens in striking and gorgeous looks, the actress makes her fans swoon with her sensuality and beauty. Ananya’s upcoming film Dream Girl 2 will hit theatres on 25th August. In the caption, she wrote, “Muskuraye Ki Aap Lucknow Me Hai ‘Dream Girl 2’ 25th August.”

Did you like Ananya Panday’s sunshine look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

