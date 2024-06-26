Anil Kapoor All Hearts As Daughter Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Style In Jacket And Skirt, See Photos!

Sonam Kapoor is known for her acting skills and fashion choices. Sonam Kapoor once again proves her sartorial prowess, turning heads in a striking ensemble from Dior’s Fall 2024 collection. Sonam’s look is a testament to her fearless approach to fashion as he appears in a stunning Western look. Check out the photos below!

Sonam Kapoor’s Jacket And Skirt-

Taking to an Instagram post, Sonam serves major fashion goals in iconic black leather, front zip closure, full sleeves, pockets featuring crop length with back features an American flag motif printed as she pairs this jacket over a white shirt. Sonam pairs his standout upper look with a grey and white mix color wool flared midi-length skirt, embodying timeless chic and stylish bottom, giving her look a striking appearance. Adding an unexpected yet delightful element, she finished the look with a navy polka dot tie, blending playful charm with polished sophistication.

Sonam’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Sonam styled her look with a side-partitioning wavy open tresses hairstyle that accentuated her features. Her stunning makeup included brown eyeshadow, peachy cheeks, and a creamy lip color. The actress opts for statement pieces like silver ear hoops, rings, and sunglasses and pairs her look with black socks and beige heels, all in line with her unique style, adding a touch of glamour to her outfit; her charming attitude perfectly complements her Western look.

As soon as Sonam shared a picture series, her dad Anil Kapoor couldn’t contain his pride. He turned to her post and showered her with three red hearts and a love-you gesture hand emojis, a heartwarming display of their strong father-daughter bond.

