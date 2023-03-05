Anupama Parameswaran holds a huge fan following on her Instagram. The diva often keeps her Instagram fam amused with her beauty and grace given her fashion posts on her Instagram. Owing to that, her very latest pictures on Instagram, where she can be seen decked up in a beautiful traditional saree, are what keeping us baffled.

In the pictures, we can see the star wearing a beautiful colourful saree. She teamed the saree look with a matching embellished blouse. The actress completed the look with curly pulled back hairbun. The diva completed the look with a bindi, kohled eyes and nude pink lips. For accessories, she completed the look with a pair of ear studs.

The actress went on to share some beautiful moments as she basks under the sun. With her gorgeous smile on her face, Anupama exuded nothing but pure glam in all the pictures.

Here take a look-

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans came in ringing with love and compliments for the actress in the comments. While some praised her fashion choices, some couldn’t help but go gaga over her smile.

Coming to her Instagram following the actress carries 13.3 million followers on the photo sharing app. However, while her honed acting chops are of no need to introduce, the actress also has been featured in several music videos also.

What are your thoughts on the above saree looks by Anupama? Let us know in the comments below-