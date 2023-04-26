Anushka Shetty’s transformation since the 80’s will leave you wide-eyed, watch

Anushka Shetty is also known for her stunning looks and impeccable style. Her fans can’t get enough of her beauty and talent, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in South Indian cinema.

With her talent and hard work, Anushka has not only established herself as a top actress in the industry but also as a role model for aspiring actors. Her dedication and passion for acting continue to inspire and motivate many. The gorgeous and talented Anushka Shetty has been captivating audiences with her exceptional performances in Telugu and Tamil cinema for over a decade now!

Anushka Shetty transformation

Born as Sweety Shetty on November 7, 1981, in Mangalore, Karnataka, India, Anushka made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu film “Super” and since then has starred in several blockbuster hits. Her performances in films such as “Arundhati”, “Baahubali”, “Vedam”, “Rudhramadevi”, “Singam” series, and “Bhaagamathie” have earned her numerous accolades and awards.

Anushka had a relatively normal upbringing, with her parents being school teachers. She completed her education in Bangalore, where she also learned yoga, a skill that would later come in handy for her roles in films. She also was a yoga instructor before she became an actress. In 2005, she made her professional debut in the Telugu film “Super,” which opened the doors to a world of opportunities for her. Her exceptional performance in the film caught the attention of many, and soon enough, she became a sought-after actress in the industry.

It’s absolutely a moment to cherish for Anushka fans, looking at her journey. However, owing to that, here we have shared a video, that showcases Anushka’s transformation back from the 80’s when she was a mere kid.