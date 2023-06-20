Arjun Kapoor gets the suit play on check, looks dapper

Arjun Kapoor has truly mastered the art of suit play and his latest look is nothing short of dapper! The actor effortlessly flaunts his impeccable sense of style in a stunning ensemble. Clad in a stylish and oh-so-comfy fit floral brown shirt, perfectly complemented by a sleek brown blazer. But he doesn’t stop there!

Arjun Kapoor’s fashion flies higher in suit

Arjun takes it up a notch by pairing it with classy black pants, creating a striking contrast that demands attention. And let’s not forget the finer details! His messy hairdo adds a touch of rugged charm, while those black shades exude an air of mystery. To complete the look, Arjun steps into a pair of stylish black boots, adding that extra oomph to his already suave appearance. It’s safe to say that these pictures are a true embodiment of men’s fashion goals. Arjun Kapoor has certainly set the bar high and left us all swooning over his impeccable fashion choices!

Here take a look and get all the mandatory goals for suit looks-

Work Front

Arjun Kapoor has been leaving his mark in the world of cinema with his diverse range of roles and noteworthy performances. On the work front, he has been actively involved in some exciting film projects. Some of his recent works include, Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey, Sardar Ka Grandson and others.