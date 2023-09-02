Arjun Kapoor Redefines Class In Olive Green Velvet Pantsuit And Matching Boots

The well-known actor Arjun Kapoor is a heartthrob in the industry. Making a debut in films with Ishqbaaz, the actor continued to impress with his on-screen appearances. Apart from that, he is a main source of inspiration for men to create classy looks. Yet again, with his style in a green velvet pantsuit, Arjun is redefining class.

Arjun Kapoor’s Class In Pantsuit

Sharing the series of snaps from his photoshoot, Arjun embraced his statement look in an olive green velvet blazer over a grey sando teamed with matching trousers by Versace.

Kudos to Shubhi Kumar, who added a touch of sophistication with his makeup. He accessorized the charming look with a gold chain, a sparkling silver luxurious watch, and a ring in his hand. With the black rhombus glasses, he elevates his statement appearance.

In contrast, the matching dark green velvet boots complement his class. In the overall look, with his styling and accessories, he redefines the class at a special event. In his caption, he expressed that he felt like a diamond at the Tira event. “Felt like a Heera at Tira.”

Arjun Kapoor, with her fashion file, often treats fans, whether ethnic or western.

So, did you like Arjun Kapoor’s new redefined class in green velvet pantsuit and boots? Let us know your views in the comments below.