Arjun Kapoor is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. Arjun is also known for his fun-loving behavior, and he just entertains his fans and makes them happy. Apart from his acting, he has also impressed fans with his fashion choices.

Women around the world are celebrating Women’s Day today, and Bollywood has also joined the bandwagon. Arjun wished Women’s Day to all the ladies. He took to Instagram and uploaded a photograph of himself with a sign that read: Not just a day, every day is yours. He captioned the post, “Nuff Said! #HappyWomensDay.”

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s dark comedy film ‘Kuttey’ alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film ‘The Ladykiller’ along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

