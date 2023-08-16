ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Cute Little Munni Has Become A Diva Now, Read

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's child actress Munni has changed a lot now. And you will be surprised to see her glam. Here check out everything about the cute little in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Aug,2023 07:30:46
Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Cute Little Munni Has Become A Diva Now, Read 841219

Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is still a favorite of many. The amazing storyline and innocence of the characters won hearts. But do you remember the cute little girl ‘Munni’ for whom Bajrangi crossed the border illegally to drop her at her home? The cute little girl then has grown up now and looks nothing less than a diva.

Munni’s Evolved Look

The cute little Munni, aka Harshaali Malhotra, was born on 3rd June 2008. She debuted in films in 2015 when she was just 7 years old. She played the role of Shahida (Munni), a Pakistani girl who got lost in India, and Salman Khan helped her to reach her hometown, risking his life. She was praised for her amazing performance. The actress is the daughter of producer Kaajal Malhotra.

In 2023, little Munni has become 15 years old and looks nothing less than a star. Recently she buzzed on the internet as she was snapped outside the gym. However, she dropped a video of herself following the ‘What Jhumka?’ trend on her Instagram profile.

The diva transitions from her gym look to an exceptional avatar in a multi-color slip blouse paired with a red skirt in the video. The beautiful accessories and makeup rounded her avatar. She grooves captivatingly on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s trending song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Cute Little Munni Has Become A Diva Now, Read 841220
Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Cute Little Munni Has Become A Diva Now, Read 841221
Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Cute Little Munni Has Become A Diva Now, Read 841222
Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Cute Little Munni Has Become A Diva Now, Read 841223
Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Cute Little Munni Has Become A Diva Now, Read 841224

 

What’s your reaction to this? Please let us know.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut 842416
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut
'Kick' counts 9 years: When Salman Khan played the most loved Devil 837373
‘Kick’ counts 9 years: When Salman Khan played the most loved Devil
Fan-favorite host Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT! Fans are delighted! 835859
Fan-favorite host Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT! Fans are delighted!
Salman Khan took the standard of OTT to the next level! A big milestone to reckon with! 834982
Salman Khan took the standard of OTT to the next level! A big milestone to reckon with!
Salman Khan to combat false casting scams involving his production company 834768
Salman Khan to combat false casting scams involving his production company
Salman Khan’s Best Eid Release Ever 834747
Salman Khan’s Best Eid Release Ever
Latest Stories
Mallika Singh Is A Sight To Behold In Cinderella Gown; See Pics 843005
Mallika Singh Is A Sight To Behold In Cinderella Gown; See Pics
Avneet Kaur's Street Style Is All 'Chic' And 'Fun' In Denim And Crop 842975
Avneet Kaur’s Street Style Is All ‘Chic’ And ‘Fun’ In Denim And Crop
Sneak Peek Into Disha Parmar's Quality Time Embracing Her Pregnancy 842964
Sneak Peek Into Disha Parmar’s Quality Time Embracing Her Pregnancy
When Sonu Nigam mimicked Arijit Singh recreating ‘Gerua’ song, watch video 821105
When Sonu Nigam mimicked Arijit Singh recreating ‘Gerua’ song, watch video
Watch: Hina Khan Blooms Like Butterfly In Floral Salwar Suit 843002
Watch: Hina Khan Blooms Like Butterfly In Floral Salwar Suit
Parineeti Chopra's Fan Video Will Make You Go Lol! Watch 821192
Parineeti Chopra’s Fan Video Will Make You Go Lol! Watch
Read Latest News