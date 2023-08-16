Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Cute Little Munni Has Become A Diva Now, Read

Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is still a favorite of many. The amazing storyline and innocence of the characters won hearts. But do you remember the cute little girl ‘Munni’ for whom Bajrangi crossed the border illegally to drop her at her home? The cute little girl then has grown up now and looks nothing less than a diva.

Munni’s Evolved Look

The cute little Munni, aka Harshaali Malhotra, was born on 3rd June 2008. She debuted in films in 2015 when she was just 7 years old. She played the role of Shahida (Munni), a Pakistani girl who got lost in India, and Salman Khan helped her to reach her hometown, risking his life. She was praised for her amazing performance. The actress is the daughter of producer Kaajal Malhotra.

In 2023, little Munni has become 15 years old and looks nothing less than a star. Recently she buzzed on the internet as she was snapped outside the gym. However, she dropped a video of herself following the ‘What Jhumka?’ trend on her Instagram profile.

The diva transitions from her gym look to an exceptional avatar in a multi-color slip blouse paired with a red skirt in the video. The beautiful accessories and makeup rounded her avatar. She grooves captivatingly on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s trending song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.











What’s your reaction to this? Please let us know.