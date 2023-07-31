ADVERTISEMENT
BFF Diaries: Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's Adorable Sunday Hangout

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani gave a glimpse into their fun-filled day, which was a perfect blend of laughter, love, and cherished memories. In the video, Mouni is seen posing cutely with Disha and her fur baby Bella.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Jul,2023
When it comes to friendships in the glitzy world of Bollywood, there are a few that stand out for their genuine camaraderie and unwavering support for each other. Among these cherished bonds is the friendship between two leading ladies, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani. The BFFs recently spent a delightful Sunday together, and their fans couldn’t help but gush over their heartwarming moments.

In a video shared on Mouni’s Instagram stories, Mouni and Disha gave a glimpse into their fun-filled day, which was a perfect blend of laughter, love, and cherished memories. In the video, Mouni is seen posing cutely with Disha and her fur baby Bella. While Mouni looked stunning as ever in black, Disha looked pretty in her printed pink dress.

With Mouni and Disha’s friendship setting an example of love, laughter, and support, the Bollywood industry witnesses yet another timeless friendship that remains unbreakable through the highs and lows of life. Mouni Roy, known for her impressive acting skills and stunning beauty, has won the hearts of millions with her versatile performances in TV shows and movies. Disha Patani, on the other hand, has made a remarkable mark in the industry with her captivating screen presence and dedication to her craft.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

