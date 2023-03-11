Akshara Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. She is known for her roles in films like the action drama Tabadala, the political drama Sarkar Raj and the action romance Satya. With a number of popular films to her credit, the actress has been a trendsetter from the beginning and has surely come a long way.

Akshara’s beauty and personality have made her the most loved actress in the industry and among her fans. The actress never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices and has also left everyone stunned on many occasions with her forthright attitude.

Akshara is quite popular on Instagram and posts her sexy snaps on a regular basis. She recently took to Instagram and shared her candid clicks from the Holi celebration. In the photos, Akshara can be seen donning a blue leheriya dress which she styled with oxidized jewellery. Check here!