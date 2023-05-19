ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Food Cravings In London

Shruti Haasan is one of the favorite actresses in the South. The diva is currently enjoying her time in London, vacationing and working. Here find out what she treated herself with for her food cravings in the foreign country.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 May,2023 00:05:11
The beautiful Shruti Haasan is a talented actress in the South industry. She has carved her niche in the business with her performance. She has transformed herself over the period and has been better every day. Her unique personality and style gained her huge fandom she always waits for her latest updates. Currently, the diva is enjoying her time in London, United Kingdom. Amidst that, she craved the very famous Indian dish. Read more to find out.

Shruti Haasan’s Food Craving

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a snap of the mouth-watering traditional South Indian dish Dosa and Sambar. And in the text, she wrote, “Craving complete.” Though many tasty dishes exist in a foreign country, the craving to eat one’s traditional dish is different and irresistible. In comparison, Dosa is a dish that is the favorite of almost everyone.

Shruti Haasan London Diaries

The actress is having a good time in London. And she keeps her fans updated with her regular share of pictures, videos, etc. Amidst her busy work time, she takes time off to roam the city and witness the beautiful places and things. Also, she loves to explore new things around the world. Earlier, the actress shared the complete details about how she spends her day in London, from doing normal exercise to partying at night to Punjabi music.

What's your food cravings?

Aarti Tiwari

