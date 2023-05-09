Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Special Bundle Of Joy

Shruti Haasan is a superstar actress; she has always amazed the audience with her unique personality. In this article, find out about her special bundle of joy having a fun time with her lovely pet

Shruti Haasan is a South actress who has also worked in Hindi cinema. The diva has a unique personality that keeps the audience hooked with her. Her badass style and statement make one look up to her. In addition, the diva likes to spend her time doing basic and simple things. Here, find out what is Shruti Hassan’s special bundle of joy. Read more to find out.

Shruti Haasan’s Bundle Of Joy

In the latest Instagram post, Shruti shared a picture of herself with her cute cat Clara. The duo posed for an adorable photo together. And in the caption, she wrote, “👋 from me and over acting Clara ❤️ the joy she brings us is so special 🧿 rescues have a beautiful story you can be a part of , Clara was rescued in 2018 along with Cora who chills downstairs 😞 but rescuing these kitties was the best thing ever and although Clara looks so distressed in this picture 😝 I’m so honoured we get to give her our love #rescues #kitties #family.”

Shruti Haasan rescued this beautiful little pet and has been living with her since then. Shruti Haasan has a huge fandom, with millions of followers on her social media account. Her engaging posts, reels, and updates keep her audience enthralled.

