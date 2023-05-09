ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Special Bundle Of Joy

Shruti Haasan is a superstar actress; she has always amazed the audience with her unique personality. In this article, find out about her special bundle of joy having a fun time with her lovely pet

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 May,2023 15:00:04
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Special Bundle Of Joy

Shruti Haasan is a South actress who has also worked in Hindi cinema. The diva has a unique personality that keeps the audience hooked with her. Her badass style and statement make one look up to her. In addition, the diva likes to spend her time doing basic and simple things. Here, find out what is Shruti Hassan’s special bundle of joy. Read more to find out.

Shruti Haasan’s Bundle Of Joy

In the latest Instagram post, Shruti shared a picture of herself with her cute cat Clara. The duo posed for an adorable photo together. And in the caption, she wrote, “👋 from me and over acting Clara ❤️ the joy she brings us is so special 🧿 rescues have a beautiful story you can be a part of , Clara was rescued in 2018 along with Cora who chills downstairs 😞 but rescuing these kitties was the best thing ever and although Clara looks so distressed in this picture 😝 I’m so honoured we get to give her our love #rescues #kitties #family.”

Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Special Bundle Of Joy 805366

Shruti Haasan rescued this beautiful little pet and has been living with her since then. Shruti Haasan has a huge fandom, with millions of followers on her social media account. Her engaging posts, reels, and updates keep her audience enthralled.

Did you like Shruti Haasan’s special bundle of joy? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Do You Know? Shruti Haasan Is A Pro In Piano
Do You Know? Shruti Haasan Is A Pro In Piano
Shruti Haasan's Tremendous Transformation, From Luck To Waltair Veerayya
Shruti Haasan's Tremendous Transformation, From Luck To Waltair Veerayya
Shruti Haasan Completes 23 Million On Instagram, Fans Shower Love
Shruti Haasan Completes 23 Million On Instagram, Fans Shower Love
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Startling Transformation In These Pictures
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Startling Transformation In These Pictures
Shruti Haasan Is Back With A Bang After Fighting Viral Fever, Check What She Is Up To?
Shruti Haasan Is Back With A Bang After Fighting Viral Fever, Check What She Is Up To?
This Is What Shruti Haasan Thinks About Filmmakers Asking Heroines To Dance In Snow, Read
This Is What Shruti Haasan Thinks About Filmmakers Asking Heroines To Dance In Snow, Read
Latest Stories
Inaugural News9 Plus Corporate Cup heralds an unrivalled experience for captains of industry in India; Cup wins a big thumbs up from Bundesliga leader Peter Lieble who declares he has never ever seen a comparable Corporate Cup worldwide.
Inaugural News9 Plus Corporate Cup heralds an unrivalled experience for captains of industry in India; Cup wins a big thumbs up from Bundesliga leader Peter Lieble who declares he has never ever seen a comparable Corporate Cup worldwide.
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilli breaks down in front of Shivendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilli breaks down in front of Shivendra
Avneet Kaur's Selfie In Sensational Halter Neck Top And Denim Steals Hearts
Avneet Kaur's Selfie In Sensational Halter Neck Top And Denim Steals Hearts
Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Watch: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush trailer is out, fans can't keep calm
Watch: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush trailer is out, fans can't keep calm
Read Latest News