Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Startling Transformation In These Pictures

The gorgeous superstar Shruti Haasan is a talented actress, singer, and performing artist. Currently, she is considered one of the enchanting stars in the south. She looked beautiful now; however, the diva wasn’t as beautiful as she looks now. The diva always sizzles fans with her stunning appearances. Read more to know about her startling transformation.

Shruti Haasan Transformation

Shruti Haasan started her journey as a child artist. She used to sing songs for films. She appeared as a guest in her father’s directorial debut Hey Ram. Then, however, she marked her debut in Bollywood with Luck. The actress looked young then, and her face was not structured.

The earlier Shruti Haasan was innocent and soft, and over the years, the diva got edgy looks, and now the actress looks bold and badass. Many actresses in the industry have gone under the knife to improve their facial structure. But, unlike many who don’t accept the fact, Shruti Haasan has boldly accepted it and talked about it openly.

Shruti Haasan Evolution

Shruti Haasan has evolved over the years. She looked gorgeous and mature in her other Bollywood film Ramaiya Vastavaiya. She has become more edgy and attractive now with her surgeries. Her Instagram feed is a buffet for her stunning looks in different styles. Shruti Haasan likes a more Badass style. As a result, her transformation over the years has been incredible.

