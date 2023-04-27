Cocktail Lehenga Ft. Ananya Panday

Here check out Ananya Panday's fantastic collection of cocktail lehengas

Student Of The Year 2 fame Ananya Panday is a famous star in B-town. Since she, the diva, has been making a huge buzz with her every style. The actress is making the audience for her with her roles and appearance. However, Ananya Panday is more loved for her impeccable fashion sense, and her Instagram feed is proof of her sartorial fashion picks. Check out Ananya Panday’s stunning looks in cocktail lehengas.

1) The Glowing Green

Ananya Panday is exuding gorgeousness in this green designer lehenga. The outfit has a butterfly neckline blouse paired with a matching skirt and dupatta. She paired her look with oxidized accessories and minimal makeup for any function.

2) The Beige Couture

The 24-year-old Ananya Panday donned a stunning, heavily embroidered, and embellished lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. The outfit has a halter neck blouse paired with a heavy lehenga. The diamond earrings and bangles completed her accessorizing. The open hairdo, rosy makeup, and mere smile rounded her appearance.

3) The Sequin Show

Ananya Panday, in this picture, styled herself in a glittery U-neckline glittery blouse paired with a heavily sequined embroidered skirt and matching dupatta. The actress paired her look with a diamond choker necklace, and bangles rounded her accessorizing. The basic makeup and straight hairstyle elevated her look.

Which cocktail lehenga look of Ananya Panday do you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.