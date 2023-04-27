ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Cocktail Lehenga Ft. Ananya Panday

Here check out Ananya Panday's fantastic collection of cocktail lehengas

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Apr,2023 13:00:38
Cocktail Lehenga Ft. Ananya Panday

Student Of The Year 2 fame Ananya Panday is a famous star in B-town. Since she, the diva, has been making a huge buzz with her every style. The actress is making the audience for her with her roles and appearance. However, Ananya Panday is more loved for her impeccable fashion sense, and her Instagram feed is proof of her sartorial fashion picks. Check out Ananya Panday’s stunning looks in cocktail lehengas.

1) The Glowing Green

Ananya Panday is exuding gorgeousness in this green designer lehenga. The outfit has a butterfly neckline blouse paired with a matching skirt and dupatta. She paired her look with oxidized accessories and minimal makeup for any function.

Cocktail Lehenga Ft. Ananya Panday 801722

Cocktail Lehenga Ft. Ananya Panday 801723

2) The Beige Couture

The 24-year-old Ananya Panday donned a stunning, heavily embroidered, and embellished lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. The outfit has a halter neck blouse paired with a heavy lehenga. The diamond earrings and bangles completed her accessorizing. The open hairdo, rosy makeup, and mere smile rounded her appearance.

Cocktail Lehenga Ft. Ananya Panday 801724

Cocktail Lehenga Ft. Ananya Panday 801725

3) The Sequin Show

Ananya Panday, in this picture, styled herself in a glittery U-neckline glittery blouse paired with a heavily sequined embroidered skirt and matching dupatta. The actress paired her look with a diamond choker necklace, and bangles rounded her accessorizing. The basic makeup and straight hairstyle elevated her look.

Cocktail Lehenga Ft. Ananya Panday 801726

Which cocktail lehenga look of Ananya Panday do you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob
Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob
Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and goofy BTS diaries, come check out
Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and goofy BTS diaries, come check out
Ananya Panday shares special message for Aryan Khan amidst rift rumours, check out
Ananya Panday shares special message for Aryan Khan amidst rift rumours, check out
Nature Love: Ananya Panday Dives Into Marine Life
Nature Love: Ananya Panday Dives Into Marine Life
Dream Girl 2 promo featuring Bhaijaan guarantees a fun riot for audiences
Dream Girl 2 promo featuring Bhaijaan guarantees a fun riot for audiences
This is where Ananya Panday’s ‘sukoon’ is
This is where Ananya Panday’s ‘sukoon’ is
Latest Stories
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch
Read Latest News