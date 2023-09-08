Couple Goals! Shahid Kapoor and Mira go mushy together on latter’s birthday

Movies | Snippets

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Sep,2023 09:00:25
Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor poured out his feelings on Instagram as he celebrated wife Mira Rajput’s birthday. The “Farzi” actor shared a series of beautiful pictures with his beloved and affectionately referred to her as “the queen of my heart.”

In his caption, Shahid expressed his gratitude, saying, “Happy birthday to you and oh so lucky me to have you all for me always and forever.” The images capture tender moments between the couple, with both elegantly dressed in ethnic attire, exchanging loving glances in one frame and sharing an adorable kiss on the cheek in another.

This heartfelt tribute comes on the heels of the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary, where Shahid commemorated their journey with a touching post. He wrote, “In a sky full of stars… I gave you my heart… go on and tear me apart… you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life.”

Shahid and Mira, who tied the knot in 2015, are proud parents to two children, Misha and Zain. They often offer glimpses of their family life on social media, endearing themselves to their fans. On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film “Bloody Daddy.”

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s relationship timeline

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s love story is a tale that has captured the hearts of fans since its inception. Their journey began with an arranged marriage setup, which turned into a beautiful love story. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015, marking the start of a remarkable partnership. Over the years, Shahid and Mira have openly expressed their affection for each other on social media, often sharing glimpses of their family life with their two adorable children, Misha and Zain. Their love continues to blossom, evident in their heartfelt messages on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. Shahid and Mira’s relationship is a testament to the power of love, understanding, and enduring commitment in the world of Bollywood.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

