Deepika Padukone pours love on Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala debut, netizens say ‘stay away you witch’

Deepika Padukone is hitting the headlines for the all-wrong reasons as of now, earlier for sabotaging Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut and now for pouring love onto her

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has finally responded to Alia Bhatt’s debut appearance at the MET Gala, addressing recent accusations of insecurity leveled against her on social media. The allegations arose after Padukone shared a series of photos from her presentation at the Oscars 2023, just hours before Bhatt’s MET Gala debut. Despite initially receiving criticism, Padukone has now shown her support for Bhatt.

In a heart-warming gesture, Padukone left a comment on Bhatt’s Instagram post, which featured behind-the-scenes moments from the prestigious fashion event. On Friday, Vogue released a video showcasing the journey of Bhatt’s MET Gala debut, including her initial reaction to the stunning outfit and the process of getting ready for the gala.

Padukone’s display of support for Bhatt demonstrates a shift in sentiment, dispelling the rumors of insecurity that had circulated on social media. However, soon after DP’s love-filled comment on Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala post, netizens called her out and her PR team for deliberately urging for damage control.

Deepika’s comment on Alia Bhatt’s post

Deepika Padukone, amid all the pulling and chaining, commented, “You did it” along with love heart emoji.

However, this garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. One wrote, “it’s you or it’s your team who write this 😜 please be careful on social media while stalking any fan pages bcz we all know what hate page you followed on Twitter intentionally or unintentionally nobody knows but don’t do that type of behaviour on a public platform it’s not good thing”, another wrote, “omg u r ok? 😂i think something goes wrong with u😂”, a third user wrote, “stay away you witch 😏First, you followed Alia’s hater account on Twitter

Now you came here to show off”