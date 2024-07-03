Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani: 4 Bollywood Divas Shows How To Nail Braid Hairstyles For Girls In Indo-Western Fit

Bollywood divas are the top actresses in the entertainment industry. Besides their acting skills, their fashion sense keeps them in the buzz. The actresses are known for their stylish and versatile hairstyles that elevate their overall look effortlessly. Here are a few easy and trendy braid hairstyles inspired by B’Town divas from Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani that can help girls enhance their style:

Bollywood Divas Braided Hairstyles For Girls-

1. Deepika Padukone

To style your ethnic Lehenga set look, opt for a low-braid hairstyle like Deepika Padukone. Start by partitioning from the middle, combining all the hair in a low ponytail, and starting braiding until the end of the hair. Secure it with a hair spray to stay intact, which is perfect for your wedding look.

2. Disha Patani

Want a fishtail French braid hairstyle? Then copy Disha Patani’s style. The diva opts for a pink indo-western look and styles her hair by beginning with combing your hair. Take a small section of hair from near the top of the head, divide it into three equal sections, and start tying braided. For a thick look, pinch every braid section and tie in the end with a hair tie.

3. Rakul Preet Singh

For a casual day-out style, the braid ponytail hairstyle is a perfect choice for girls. To get the braid ponytail hairstyle, look just like Rakul Preet, gathering all the hair into a ponytail and braiding it all down for a laid-back yet chic look.

4. Kiara Advani

If you want a hairstyle to style your glam appearance, opt for a twisted braid like Kiara Advani. This hairstyle adds texture and interest by combining twists and braids. Start by gathering all the hair in a tight ponytail and tying it with a hair tie. Divide the ponytail into two parts and start twisting. Secure the end with a hair tie and finish with a hair spray.

These braid hairstyles not only add a touch of sophistication to Indo-Western outfits but also provide versatility for various occasions, whether it’s a wedding, a festive celebration, or a formal event.