Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor to Manushi Chhillar: Celeb approved statement earrings

Celebrities like Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor, and Manushi Chhillar have been leading the charge with their chic and trendy ear candy. Join us as we dive into their fabulous world of accessories and discover why statement earrings are the talk of the town.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Sep,2023 07:45:16
In the world of fashion, there’s one trend that’s stealing the spotlight – statement earrings! These oversized, eye-catching baubles have become the ultimate punctuation mark for any outfit, effortlessly turning the mundane into a fashion statement. From shimmering chandeliers that could light up a room to bold geometric shapes that demand attention, statement earrings have taken the fashion world by storm. Celebrities like Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor, and Manushi Chhillar have been leading the charge with their chic and trendy ear candy. Join us as we dive into their fabulous world of accessories and discover why statement earrings are the talk of the town.

Diana Penty’s cheeky pearl earrings

The dazzling Diana Penty, known for her role in “Cocktail,” just lit up Instagram with a shimmering fashion moment that’s pure Dior magic! Rocking a black shirt-flared dress, she exuded boss vibes like a true style maven. But the real show-stoppers were her pearl chic drop earrings, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor to Manushi Chhillar: Celeb approved statement earrings 849511

Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor to Manushi Chhillar: Celeb approved statement earrings 849512

With a stylish black handbag in tow and her hair neatly pulled back into a top-knotted hairbun, Diana was ready to conquer the fashion world. And let’s not forget those killer black pumps that sealed the deal, making her look nothing short of iconic. Diana Penty knows how to turn heads and make a statement, and this Dior delight is just another chapter in her fabulous fashion story!

Shanaya Kapoor’s golden statement Puma hoop earrings

Get ready to catch some laid-back vibes, courtesy of the fabulous Shanaya Kapoor! This time, she’s turning up the heat for sportswear giant Puma, and boy, does she know how to bring the glam to athleisure. Picture this: Shanaya rocking a chic black crop top paired with a tangerine orange pencil skirt that screams summer sass.

Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor to Manushi Chhillar: Celeb approved statement earrings 849510

Her hair? Sleek and straight, making us all want to grab our straighteners ASAP. But what truly caught our attention were those Puma hoop golden earrings – a sporty yet glam twist that only Shanaya can pull off with such finesse. And let’s not forget her minimal makeup, proving that sometimes, less is more when you’re this effortlessly fabulous. Shanaya Kapoor, you’re our sporty style inspo!

Manushi Chhillar keeps it trendy with her hoops

Manushi Chhillar just graced our screens with her promotion look for “The Great Indian Family,” and let’s just say, she’s bringing the glam to our daily dose of entertainment! The beauty queen stepped out in style, rocking a sleek black body-skimming full-sleeved outfit that had us all swooning.

Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor to Manushi Chhillar: Celeb approved statement earrings 849507

Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor to Manushi Chhillar: Celeb approved statement earrings 849508

Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor to Manushi Chhillar: Celeb approved statement earrings 849509

Her wavy long hair? It’s like a cascade of elegance, effortlessly enhancing her stunning look. But wait, there’s more! Manushi’s got the accessories game on point with a trendy pair of double-layered hoop drop earrings that scream chic sophistication. With every look she serves, Manushi Chhillar proves that she’s not just a queen but a fashion royalty too!

Statement Earrings are taking over fashion

These oversized, eye-catching baubles are like exclamation marks for your outfit, turning even the simplest ensemble into a fashion statement. From shimmering chandeliers that could light up a room to bold geometric shapes that demand attention, statement earrings are the ultimate way to express your personality without saying a word. So, whether you’re rocking them to the office, a night out, or just strutting your stuff on the sidewalk, remember that bigger is better, and your ears are the canvas for this daring fashion trend!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

