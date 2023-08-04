Did You Know Alia Bhatt Got Married Twice In Four Days? Karan Johar Reveals This Happened During Shoot Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani the recently released Karan Johar film has won all hearts and is doing very well at the theatres. Its word of mouth is strong enough to push it further at the box office. Its leads Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are receiving huge applause for their performances in the film. And for Alia, this is a special film as she got married to Ranbir Kapoor during its filming. Recently, at the press conference, Karan Johar revealed that while filming the song ‘Kudmayi’, which was Rocky and Rani’s wedding song, Alia had got married in real life to Ranbir Kapoor.



At the press conference, the film’s team launched the movie’s latest track — “Kudmayi” — which is picturised on Rocky and Rani’s grand wedding. Sharing a fun anecdote, Karan revealed that this particular song was picturised in April 2022, just a few days after Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in real life.

Karan shared, “Alia and Ranbir got married, and four days after that we were shooting our sequence with Ranveer and Alia. So in that week, Alia Bhatt got married twice, one in real life and one in reel life. And the mehndi that Alia Bhatt’s character has in the scene is the same mehendi that she had in her wedding celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor. We just darkened it. And we shot that song ‘Kudmayi’ in Jaisalmer and Vaibhavi Merchant picturised it beautifully.”

Alia added that she remembered her wedding rituals when she was shooting for the song in the film.

Aww!! This is such a happy coincidence!!

