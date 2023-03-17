Bonds with your sisters always are the best! Sisters make the best friends no matter what and your all time partner in crime. The sentiment doesn’t change no matter who you are! And saying that, here’s what Rashmika Mandanna sets off to spend her cosy day with her baby sister. The pictures went viral on the internet, where we could spot the actress all cuddly with her baby sister, both having their best times.

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna and her sister have got an age gap of 16 years. Rashmika and Shiman are daughters to Suman Mandanna and Madan Mandanna. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on how it is painful to her to stay away from her little sister as she always has to be outside owing to her work. She said, “I’m already feeling a little sad that I don’t get to stay with them or see them growing up. Seeing your parents also grow up is something…like I’ve seen my mum since she was 17-18 and now she’s 40-42…You’ve seen them grow up and I have a little sister who’s like 8-years-old. I’m like I don’t get to see the growing up, I just get to see the grown-up. I miss it a lot, but I’m a person who’s receiving so much love from everyone out there and I feel equally responsible for them. So this is the sacrifice my family has made for the people out there.”

She added, “I’ve grown up in a hostel, so staying away from my parents was never a problem. But constantly staying for so long, and after your sister happened. When she was born, I would feed her, I would change her diapers, I would bathe her, I was her second mumma. To move from that to now not being able to see her grow up, was a little painful.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

Now coming to the pictures, the pictures definitely look adorable featuring the beautiful family of four. In the first picture we can see Rashmika Mandanna holding her sister Shiman on her back. Both smiling all cute for the picture.

In the second one we can see Rashmika Mandanna out on a trip looking all boss lady in her stunning pantsuit. She can be seen hugging her sister, who is in a beautiful white frock, from the back.

In the third picture, we can see Rashmika with her sister both posing making a heart sign together for the selfie, while Rashmika asserts how she misses spending days with her ‘lil monkey’ referring it to her sister.

She went on to share a cute picture with her sister Shiman and mother Suman, looking stunning together. Sharing the beautiful moment, Rashmika wrote, “The Mandanna ladies”. Another one she shared with her father too, making it a complete family picture.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the movie Goodbye. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Mandanna earned immense love and appreciation for her work in the movie. She has got more bid budget movies in the line up.