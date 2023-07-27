Exploring Bali with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The journey from Uluwatu to Ubud Monkey Forest

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular Tollywood beauty, has been enjoying a delightful vacation in Bali, and her latest adventure took her to the famous Ubud Monkey Forest. The talented diva took to Instagram and shared her fun-filled vacation photos. Samantha feeds the monkeys in one of the snapshots, creating a heartwarming bond with these intelligent animals.

Another photo captures her goofy pose as the monkeys playfully surround her. The actress seemed to have forged a delightful connection with her new furry friends. In the photos, Samantha wears denim shorts, a blue long sleeves crop, sunglasses, and a white hat. Samantha’s pictures show her having a ball of time, engaging with the monkeys, and sharing warm moments. She captioned her photos: “Spot the monkey😎🥰 @anushaswamy.”

About Ubud Monkey Forest

The Ubud Monkey Forest was just one of the many highlights of her Bali getaway, where she relished every moment of her exotic vacation. In the heart of Ubud, Bali, the Ubud Monkey Forest is a sanctuary for hundreds of long-tailed macaque monkeys. The lush green forest and ancient temples within its premises make it a popular destination for tourists.

Samantha made sure not to miss out on the iconic spots in Bali, so she visited Uluwatu Temple. Samantha wore an Olive green satin dress with a straw hat at the temple. At the other location in Bali, Samantha was dressed in a white lace-embroidered romper featuring see-through eyelets and double noodle straps paired with a straw hat.

About Uluwatu Temple

Uluwatu Temple, located in Bali, Indonesia, is a stunning sea cliff temple known for its dramatic location, traditional architecture, and mesmerizing sunset views over the Indian Ocean.

Capturing the essence of her Bali experience, Samantha gracefully posed in her photos at both locations. Samantha’s Bali diaries are making fans go gaga over her.

