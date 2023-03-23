We have too many parties planned, so making a distinct sartorial statement with just one outfit at a time is crucial. In our perspective, the best things in life come in beautifully made corset outfits, and being the most fashionable girl means always wearing an ethnic costume. We must acknowledge that blue corsets shockingly ruled the fashion scene last year, so use it as guidance if you need it. These can just be killing it, going strong, and never stopping.

So consider these three instances to picture a more glamorous future. Bollywood divas are, without a doubt, adept at helping us with preparation, notably in western outfits. Recently, Bollywood divas appeared in blue corsets –

Kiara demonstrated her ability to make a statement as she came out in a Shantanu & Nikhil outfit, complete with head-to-toe denim. The designer outfit included flared pants that matched the top’s muted blue zip-up corset. Miniature circular decorations and asymmetrical panels were on Kiara’s strapless corset top. The blue high-waisted bell bottoms had a gorgeous flared curve below the knee, and they matched the light-wash denim top light wash perfectly. White hoops and a pair of silver shoes with a pointed-toe finish off the Kiara-approved all-denim ensemble. Choose soft girls or a ponytail with defined brows and a natural makeup look for your hair and face.

The next famous person to pull off the denim-on-denim style is Deepika Padukone. The Indian star elevated the less-noticed athleisure part of her professional attire for the Gehraiyaan film promotion. The actor often makes her unique interpretations of the remarkable things Shaleena Nathani has found for her, so even though the dress is a bold decision in and of itself, it goes perfectly with that. The actress donned a bodysuit made of denim in a bustier design with exposed seams from the joint collection of the two companies, which included three white stripes on each side. The corset was worn with baggy denim pants secured at the waist by a large elastic band and covered in a shawl to add a touch of comfort to the ensemble.

We would happily wear double denim, and Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit with denim on denim is just one example. Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion is at its peak as usual with each passing day as Good Luck Jerry’s promotions get underway; choose a pair of distressed mom jeans with a strapless denim corset top this time. With Janhvi Kapoor’s ensemble, you’ll stand out at your next girls’ summer brunch outing. She wears modest glam makeup and hair in flowing waves that are neatly pulled back into a ponytail to keep it simple and appropriate for the rising temps.

Which Bollywood actress, out of Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, and Janhvi Kapoor, did you think looked better in a blue corset? Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for the latest updates.