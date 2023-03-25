Sunshine and happiness for the day. Or, let’s just do what we do best occasionally and act as if we can never go back to wearing winter clothing again. It feels wonderful to be outside in the springtime sun. We might put our overconsumption of sartorial inspiration on unbearably hot days. Still, it’s also true that the constant growth of celebrity role models is also making us more likely to believe what we see every day. Frequently, occasionally, these are the looks that demonstrate how much we enjoy fashion as a visual feast and how, when we discover that the same outfit is worth twice as much, we wouldn’t hesitate to wear it out. Janhvi Kapoor and Tabu’s appearances at Anita Dongre’s fashion show are evidence that what goes around comes around. Check out the Bollywood actresses who appeared in floral printed sarees, have a look below –

Janhvi Kapoor And Tabu In Green Printed Sarees

Janhvi Kapoor

The “Magic Magpies” saree is the loveliest choice for the print season. This ethnic guide edition features saree stories from 2022 and 2023 that are elegantly worn yet highly fashionable and stand out. We’re reintroducing you to Janhvi’s vivid yet remarkably brightly green outfit from last year. Select this colorful, lightweight vegan saree for your ever-growing wedding guest wardrobe. The Mili actress shone in the sequin-embroidered dress, glowing as though she stepped out of a beautiful paradise. A matching sleeveless blouse with a tie-up tassel design at the back and chaandbali ruby earrings completed Tanya Ghavri’s ensemble.

Tabu

The identical saree, which cost Rs. 70,000, was worn today by Tabu to promote the film Bholaa. Looking effortlessly elegant and complete is simpler wearing a saree than wearing any other outfit. Her hair was tied loosely wavy and in a half ponytail. In addition, her images use oxidized jewels, including bangles and drop earrings, along with stripes and showpiece pieces. A sleeveless blouse and silver shoes helped her seem flawless.

Which B’town actress from Janhvi Kapoor and Tabu has your vote in a green floral printed saree? Let us know your opinions in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for news updates.