From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebs And Their Airport Looks For This Week

This week numerous actors, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, and others, were spotted at the airport. Today, we bring you their airport look below!

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 May,2023 16:51:09
Be it the sets of their film or an event, Bollywood celebrities are always expected to dress their best. The only time they get to hack into their non-glamorous and comfy self are when they are travelling. However, dressed in the most casual attires possible during travelling, the Bollywood celebs still manage to rock their looks.

Each week, we witness Bollywood celebs taking flights to go on vacation or their shoots. While some celebrities opt for cozy ensembles, others choose glamorous outfits.

Parineeti is getting engaged today to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson, Raghav Chadha. She was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport as she was set to fly to Delhi for her engagement. The actress wore a cotton, fully red ethnic set which featured a midi kurta with three-quarter sleeves, a close neck and an embroidered pattern. She teamed it with a co-ordinated pair of pants. Parineeti created statement with her go-to Fendi tote bag.

Priyanka Chopra always takes the internet by storm. The actress was recently papped at Delhi airport as she has arrived for her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha. Priyanka donned a light brown sweatshirt and matching pants paired with a black cap, matching shoes and dark sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan is an absolute fashionista. The actress arrived back to Mumbai in style. Sara slayed airport fashion goals for us. She opted for stylish in a blue and white tie and dyed sweatshirt with rolled up sleeves and a closed neckline. She further teamed it with a pair of sleek white trousers with boot cut details.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took a flight out of Mumbai on Friday. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the airport dressed in comfy outfits. Kiara chose a neutral-coloured ensemble featuring a tank top, matching jacket and jogger pants. Kiara styled the ensemble with a top handle bag, chunky white shoes. Sidharth complemented his wife in a stylish ensemble featuring a light blue-coloured collared denim shirt, a classic white tee, and baggy white joggers with contrasting black stripes on the side. He carried a Prada backpack with the ensemble.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, who will be seen sharing screen space in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, were spotted together at the airport. Tiger was dressed in chic linen light blue striped shirt that he paired with baggy blue denim jeans. On the other hand, Akshay was dressed in a navy blue tracksuit and a black cap. He added a splash of colour to his look with neon green sneakers.

