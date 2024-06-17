Good News For Mirzapur Fans: Richa Chadha Wishes Father’s Day To Ali Fazal On Behalf Of Soon-to-be Born Baby

On Father’s Day, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle to write a note for Ali Fazal on behalf of her soon-to-be-born baby. Check out

The beloved couple of Bollywood Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child soon-to-be-born as the actress is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy. On the occasion of Father’s Day, the Fukrey actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photo with a sweet note for the father, Ali Fazal, of her soon-to-be-born baby.

Richa Chadha’s Sweet Wish On Father’s Day On Behalf Of Their Soon-to-be Born Baby

On Sunday, June 16, stars from the entertainment world shared heartfelt posts wishing their father and father-figure person in their lives, celebrating Father’s Day. As Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal will soon be a father, his wife Richa Chadha penned a sweet note with an adorable photo on behalf of their baby from the womb.

The Heeramandi actress shared a photo featuring herself lying in bed with her husband, Ali Fazal. As they enjoyed some quality time together, their pet cat joined them, creating a wholesome moment. Sharing a glimpse of this adorable moment, Richa captioned the post, “Dear blessings that come in 6 feet packages, before the day ends, happy first Father’s Day (from the womb). You’re the best thing that happened to me. And now us. Thanks. #Catparents #GudduIsTooGood #LoveLikeRiali #RichaChadha #Bollywood #AliFazal.”

Reacting to Richa’s post, the Mirzapur actor wrote in the comments, “Rurr (with a red heart).”

Richa Chadha featured in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, While her husband Ali Fazal will next appear in the awaited third season of Mirzapur.