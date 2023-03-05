A picture of Alia Bhatt with a fan from Kashmir has gone viral. The diva looked stunning in red, as she agreed to click a selfie with fan during the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her glam look in red is currently winning over the internet. Scroll down beneath to check out-

In the picture, we can see Alia Bhatt looking absolutely gorgeous in her all red avatar. She can be seen wearing a red power suit, that she teamed with her long wavy hair. She completed the look with minimal makeup on and posed with a beautiful smile with her fan who clicked the selfie.

The picture is taken in Kashmir, during the shooting of the actress’s upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie shall also star Ranveer Singh in the male lead and is helmed by Karan Johar.

Bombay Times sharing the picture, wrote, “Alia Bhatt is all smiles for a selfie with a fan in Kashmir where the actress is shooting for her next, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ 😀”

Here take a look-

Netizens were quick to point out that how Alia resembles her mother. One wrote, “

She looks like her mom i mean her mom is older now and she looks like her recent look in this age”, another commented, “She is looking like her mother soni”.

Of late, Alia Bhatt has been earning praise from the netizens and fans for her stunning body transformation post pregnancy. The actress has been constantly on the headlines given her fitness videos and moments outside her workout station. The actress also made a stunning performance on stage recently at the Zee Cine Awards 2023.