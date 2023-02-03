Arjun Kapoor is one of the most handsome and pleasant performers in Bollywood. The actor made an outstanding film debut; since then, he’s grown larger and better with each passing year. Arjun Kapoor has an incredible sense of style, allowing him to melt hearts and make individuals fall in love with his charisma.

As a tribute to his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, actor Arjun Kapoor sent a tearful message on Instagram. The actor shared a handwritten poem that he penned to her when he was 12 years old.

Arjun Kapoor’s Letter Appearance

In the letter, he titled, “My Mother” and continued, “Mother, What is a mother some say it is the second form of God. I sat it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold more soft than a petal of a flower more enthusiastic than a teenager more lovable than myself. ‘OH’ mother don’t ever get upset because your tears are like trash droplets of water, but you smile is like Rs 1, 00, 00,000 and much more, your son Arjun Kapoor (Keep Smiling).” He shared two pictures with the letter.

Arjun Kapoor captioned his post, “I’m running out of pictures now Maa. I’ve run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up, Maybe I’ve run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it’s the best day of the year for me, that’s why I promise you I will never give up I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise you I will make u proud wherever you are… love u feels rather empty without ur smile ya… Happy Birthday to my everything.”

Arjun Kapoor posted a story about his mom on her birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday to my everything…, I miss you every day Lost without your smile. Hope you are watching over us and smiling.” And he also shared an edited image of Mona Kapoor holding him in her arms and the small Arjun Kapoor looking at the sky.

