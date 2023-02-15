Anupama Parameswaran is a South Asian actress, one of the most attractive in the industry. We adore everything that happens at Anupama Parameswaran’s end since she has been in the entertainment industry for a long time. We can’t remain silent since Anupama is a true killer in every manner, whether modeling or acting. Anupama is a frequent social media user, and the best way to define her style is that she is not scared to try new things, just like a genuine beauty queen.

Anupama Parameswaran has been in the industry for around six or seven years and has made numerous major film performances. Premam movie provided Anupama with her first significant role. Because of her hourglass figure and thin frame, the diva is one of the most attractive stars in Telugu films. She draws attention on social media for her compelling online presence. However, she dresses in ethnic sarees, making her look even hottest. Recently Anupama shared a video of herself in a yellow saree and singing a song in Malayalam; scroll down to see her video appearance.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Singing Video Appearance

Anupama Parameswaran appeared in a yellow cotton saree with a dark green, gold floral patterned full-sleeved blouse. The diva wore her hair in a tight bun with a center part and mogra Gajra. She applied light pink eyeshadow, tinted blush, and light pink matte lipstick to her heavy makeup. She accessorizes her look with a big necklace with green diamonds, a lengthy choker, and a little black bindi. Anupama Parameswaran performs a Malayalam song with adorable expressions while placing her mogra gajra in a hair bun in the video. Anupama Parameswaran captioned her Instagram post, “Speaking Tamil in Malayalam is my new skill… Mallippoo VECH VECH … you know what I mean .”

Anupama Parameswaran’s Upcoming Tilli Square Movie

Tillu Square is a romance comedy entertainment film directed by Mallik Ram. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran play the lead roles, with Fish Venkat and others acting in supporting roles. The soundtrack was composed by Ram Miriyala, Sai Prakash Ummadisingu filmed the movie, and Navin Nooli edited it. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the film’s producer through Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Do you like seeing Anupama Parameswaran’s latest video of singing a song in Malayalam? Let us know your view in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.