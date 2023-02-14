Kartik Aaryan is an Indian film actor who primarily works in Hindi cinema. Kartik made his acting debut with the film “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” and gained widespread recognition for his monologue. Since then, he has appeared in several commercially successful films such as “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” and “Luka Chuppi.” Kartik Aaryan is known for his charming on-screen persona and witty humor. Kartik Aaryan has won several awards for his performances and is considered one of Bollywood’s most promising young actors.

Kartik Aaryan is an active user of social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. He has a massive fan following on these platforms and uses them to connect with his fans and promote his work. Kartik often shares pictures and videos from his personal life and work projects, including behind-the-scenes moments from film sets and his fitness routine. Kartik Aaryan is known for his humorous posts and has a strong social media presence that reflects his charming and relatable personality.

Kartik Aaryan is well-known for his hilarious and relevant social media posts and videos. Please scroll down to view a video of himself patiently waiting for Turkish ice cream.

Kartik Aaryan’s Funny Moment Video

The Instagram reel you have shared features Kartik Aaryan waiting patiently for a Turkish ice cream vendor to give him the ice cream. The vendor is seen teasing Kartik by rotating the cone with the help of a steel rod and taking it away from him several times before finally handing it to him. The video is shot in slow motion and features fun music, adding to the lighthearted and humorous tone of the reel. Kartik Aaryan loves Turkish ice cream, but he needs a lot of effort and patience to acquire it in the video. You will laugh out loud after viewing this video. The reel has received a lot of views and comments, with many fans appreciating Kartik’s sense of humor and relatability. Kartik Aaryan captioned his video post, “Itni #Chedkhaniyan ki isne ki bhook hi mar gayi 🍦🥹 #Dubai #Shehzada #SugarFree”

Did you like seeing Kartik Aaryan’s latest funny video of patiently waiting for Turkish ice cream? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.