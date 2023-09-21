Movies | Snippets

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar

Bollywood beauties never fail to rule over hearts with their fashion choices. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, and Divya Khosla Kumar served goals in a sharara set. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023 19:00:01
Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853906

Sharara is a Lucknowi outfit that Muslim women traditionally wear. It includes a short kurti, a dupatta, and wide-legged pants. However, the Indian people love to style themselves in sharara due to their unique appearance and comfort vibes. And when it comes to fashion, Bollywood actresses do not fail to set trends with a contemporary touch. Here, find out how divas are styling the sharara set from Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Rakul Preet Singh In Yellow Sharara Set

Doctor G actress Rakul Preet Singh is a heartthrob in this yellow sharara set from the shelves of Jigar Mali. The plain yellow kurta with full sleeves suits well with the ruched wide-legged sharara pants. The see-through dupatta draped around both her hands exudes royal charm. The beautiful chandbaliyan, bangles, smokey eye makeover, rosy cheeks, and lips add an extra dose of glamour. With the white embellished handbag, she completes her appearance.

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853891

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853892

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853893

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853894

Isabelle Kaif In Green Sharara Set

The beautiful Isabelle turns muse in this lime green sharara set from the fashion house of Punit Balana. The thin slip short kurti embellished with hand work goes well with the ruched sharara pants and plain dupatta. With the gold oxidized earrings and bangles, she adds sophistication. The gajra bun, beautiful eyes, pink lips, and dark bindi elevate her enchanting appearance.

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853895

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853896

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853897

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853898

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853899

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853900

Divya Khosla Kumar In Green Printed Sharara Set

Yaarian 2 actress makes a cheerful appearance in a contemporary printed sharara set from Torani. She pairs her modern-day look with a slip garden printed crop top paired with high waist ruched wide-legged pants. She keeps it simple with earrings and bangles. Her rosy makeup and open hairstyle complement her modern look.

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853901

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853902

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853903

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853904

Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853905

Whose sharara set style did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi 853763
The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi
Tailor your traditional blouses like Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rakul Preet Singh 852931
Tailor your traditional blouses like Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rakul Preet Singh
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet’s casual staples are all about fancy kurta pajama 852571
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet’s casual staples are all about fancy kurta pajama
Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘dessert-filled’ weekend 852210
Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘dessert-filled’ weekend
Jannat Zubair Follows 'Simroon Tera Naam' Trend From Divya Khosla Kumar's Upcoming Yaariyan 2, Check Out 851612
Jannat Zubair Follows ‘Simroon Tera Naam’ Trend From Divya Khosla Kumar’s Upcoming Yaariyan 2, Check Out
Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, And Manushi Chillar: Divas Set Trend In Indo-western Saree With Sultry Blouse 851320
Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, And Manushi Chillar: Divas Set Trend In Indo-western Saree With Sultry Blouse

Latest Stories

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town 853820
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town
The Rise and Rise of Shehnaaz Gill  853994
The Rise and Rise of Shehnaaz Gill 
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Shiv gets shot 853977
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Shiv gets shot
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana and Reyansh go on a picnic along with Khanna family   853974
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana and Reyansh go on a picnic along with Khanna family  
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for 'The Vaccine War' as Nana Patekar's Character Unveiled 853971
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for ‘The Vaccine War’ as Nana Patekar’s Character Unveiled
Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' 853966
Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Read Latest News