Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar

Sharara is a Lucknowi outfit that Muslim women traditionally wear. It includes a short kurti, a dupatta, and wide-legged pants. However, the Indian people love to style themselves in sharara due to their unique appearance and comfort vibes. And when it comes to fashion, Bollywood actresses do not fail to set trends with a contemporary touch. Here, find out how divas are styling the sharara set from Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Rakul Preet Singh In Yellow Sharara Set

Doctor G actress Rakul Preet Singh is a heartthrob in this yellow sharara set from the shelves of Jigar Mali. The plain yellow kurta with full sleeves suits well with the ruched wide-legged sharara pants. The see-through dupatta draped around both her hands exudes royal charm. The beautiful chandbaliyan, bangles, smokey eye makeover, rosy cheeks, and lips add an extra dose of glamour. With the white embellished handbag, she completes her appearance.

Isabelle Kaif In Green Sharara Set

The beautiful Isabelle turns muse in this lime green sharara set from the fashion house of Punit Balana. The thin slip short kurti embellished with hand work goes well with the ruched sharara pants and plain dupatta. With the gold oxidized earrings and bangles, she adds sophistication. The gajra bun, beautiful eyes, pink lips, and dark bindi elevate her enchanting appearance.

Divya Khosla Kumar In Green Printed Sharara Set

Yaarian 2 actress makes a cheerful appearance in a contemporary printed sharara set from Torani. She pairs her modern-day look with a slip garden printed crop top paired with high waist ruched wide-legged pants. She keeps it simple with earrings and bangles. Her rosy makeup and open hairstyle complement her modern look.

