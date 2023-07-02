Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day, watch video

Get ready to discover the secrets behind Kriti Sanon‘s radiant energy and captivating presence as she unveils her invigorating morning routine. In a recently surfaced video, the Bollywood sensation takes us through her unique rituals that set the stage for a powerful day ahead.

Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day

In a recent video that has surfaced, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon reveals her energizing routine to kickstart her day on a high note. The video showcases her unique morning rituals, from starting her day with a refreshing ice-bath for her face to indulging in her must-have drink while getting ready for her shoot. Additionally, Kriti shares a heartwarming moment of cuddling with a doggo that accompanies her on set.

These small acts play a significant role in charging her up for the day, allowing her to step in front of the camera with grace and confidence, truly portraying the essence of a queen during her photoshoots. Kriti’s video provides an intimate glimpse into her pre-shoot preparations, shedding light on the routines that help her radiate positivity and charm throughout her day.

Here take a look at the video-

The actress was last seen in the movie Adipurush. The movie has faced immense backlash all across the nation. With the controversial dialogues and settings, as the makers tried to modernise the epic characters a bit, it didn’t go well with the makers of the movie