ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day, watch video

Kriti Sanon's radiant energy and captivating presence as she unveils her invigorating morning routine. In a recently surfaced video, the Bollywood sensation takes us through her unique rituals, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 09:15:23
Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day, watch video

Get ready to discover the secrets behind Kriti Sanon‘s radiant energy and captivating presence as she unveils her invigorating morning routine. In a recently surfaced video, the Bollywood sensation takes us through her unique rituals that set the stage for a powerful day ahead.

Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day

In a recent video that has surfaced, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon reveals her energizing routine to kickstart her day on a high note. The video showcases her unique morning rituals, from starting her day with a refreshing ice-bath for her face to indulging in her must-have drink while getting ready for her shoot. Additionally, Kriti shares a heartwarming moment of cuddling with a doggo that accompanies her on set.

These small acts play a significant role in charging her up for the day, allowing her to step in front of the camera with grace and confidence, truly portraying the essence of a queen during her photoshoots. Kriti’s video provides an intimate glimpse into her pre-shoot preparations, shedding light on the routines that help her radiate positivity and charm throughout her day.

Here take a look at the video-

The actress was last seen in the movie Adipurush. The movie has faced immense backlash all across the nation. With the controversial dialogues and settings, as the makers tried to modernise the epic characters a bit, it didn’t go well with the makers of the movie

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Why Should Kriti Sanon Lower Her Fee After Adipurush?
Why Should Kriti Sanon Lower Her Fee After Adipurush?
Kriti Sanon flaunts nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with ‘night shoots’
Kriti Sanon flaunts nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with ‘night shoots’
Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani taupe printed saree in satin organza, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani taupe printed saree in satin organza, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor
Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor
Adipurush Was Planned As A 2-Part Film
Adipurush Was Planned As A 2-Part Film
All Smiles! Kriti Sanon finally finds the ‘love’ she desired
All Smiles! Kriti Sanon finally finds the ‘love’ she desired
Latest Stories
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer witness double digit plunge, earns 10 cr
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer witness double digit plunge, earns 10 cr
Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sano-Tabu starrer ‘The Crew’ gets release date
Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sano-Tabu starrer ‘The Crew’ gets release date
Viral Video: When Ranbir Kapoor made Alia Bhatt apologise to street vendor
Viral Video: When Ranbir Kapoor made Alia Bhatt apologise to street vendor
Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra gives an update on ‘Jee Le Zara’, watch video
Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra gives an update on ‘Jee Le Zara’, watch video
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours love on Kajal Aggarwal’s special post on friendship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours love on Kajal Aggarwal’s special post on friendship
Sunil Lahiri (Lakshman) reacts to Alia Bhatt playing ‘Sita’, read
Sunil Lahiri (Lakshman) reacts to Alia Bhatt playing ‘Sita’, read
Read Latest News