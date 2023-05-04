ADVERTISEMENT
"I went into a deep, deep depression”, Priyanka Chopra opens up on her nose surgery

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 14:00:36
Priyanka Chopra has always been head up with her opinions and choices. The actress is a self-made woman and has earned immense love from the netizens with her spectacular work both in Indian films and now global. The actress has carved a niche as an actor in the world. However, before reaching to where she is today, the actress faced several challenges in life. And here’s how her nose surgery led her into deep deep depression. Read below-

Priyanka Chopra on Nose surgery

During the conversation with SiriusXM’s in The Howard Stern Show, PeeCee said, “It was a dark phase,” she further revealed how the doctor suggested her to get polyp removed in her nasal cavity. She said, “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,”

However, post the surgery, the actress got rejected from three movies, and she thought that her career was over before it even took off. Later it was her father Ashok Chopra who asked her to get a corrective surgery. It was her father who held her hand and brought her confidence back, as mentioned in NDTV.

Work Front

Priyanka Chopra is set to grace the big screen once again, this time in Hollywood with the film “Love Again” alongside a star-studded cast including Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Nick Jonas, who will make a cameo appearance.

Chopra’s recent work in the Russo Brothers’ “Citadel” has garnered attention, adding to her already impressive acting portfolio. The actress is also set to feature in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming Bollywood project, “Jee Le Zaraa,” where she will star alongside popular actresses Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. With her impressive track record and upcoming projects, Priyanka Chopra is definitely one to watch in the entertainment industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

