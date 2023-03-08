Rhea Kapoor is an Indian film producer, fashion stylist, and a well-known name in the Indian fashion industry. She was born on March 5, 1987, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, and is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

Rhea started her career in the film industry as an assistant director with the film “Wake Up Sid” in 2009. However, she is best known for producing successful films such as “Aisha,” “Khoobsurat,” and “Veere Di Wedding,” which starred Sonam Kapoor, her sister, in the lead role.

In addition to her work in the film industry, Rhea is a prominent figure in the Indian fashion industry. She is the co-owner of the fashion label “Rheson” with her sister Sonam Kapoor. The label is known for its innovative designs and has become quite popular in India.

Rhea’s fashion sense is often described as bold and unconventional. She is known for her unique style and has become a fashion icon for many young women in India. Rhea often experiments with her outfits and is often seen wearing trendy and stylish outfits. She is also known for her love for traditional Indian outfits and often adds a modern twist to them. Rhea Kapoor is a multi-talented personality who has made a name for herself in India’s film and fashion industries. She is admired by many for her fashion sense and is considered one of the most stylish celebrities in the country.

Rhea Kapoor’s No-Makeup Look

Rhea Kapoor made her appearance wearing a dark grey V-neck, half-sleeved outfit. She gave her hair a messy look. She doesn’t need any accessories or makeup to finish her attire. The diva in the photo snapped a selfie of herself while dozing off and fixed an intense gaze on the camera. Rhea Kapoor captioned her Instagram post, “Popped up as a memory .”

Rhea Kapoor’s Work Front

The Crew will be the first production that Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor will work on together as actors. Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, who co-produced Veere Di Wedding, are also co-producers of the comedy-drama.

What do you think about Rhea Kapoor's no-makeup look?