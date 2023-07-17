Exclusive: Myra Singh to feature in Kareena Kapoor starrer film The Crew

Actress Myra Singh who is popularly known for her portrayal in Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will be seen in the Kareena Kapoor starrer film The Crew. As we know, The Crew is all set to release on 22 March, 2024. ‘The Crew’ stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It also has Kapil Sharma playing a special cameo role. The Crew is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Recently, renowned film critic Taran Adarsh shared the insight on his Twitter handle, revealing that the film is all set to hit the silver screens on 22nd March 2024.

We now hear of Myra who is presently seen in the Star Plus show Faltu, being a part of the cast.

As per a reliable source, “Myra will play the younger version of Kareena Kapoor in the project.”

We buzzed Myra but did not get through to her.

Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘The Crew,’ a film that has generated significant excitement ever since its initial announcement. It is stated in media reports that what sets this project apart is its remarkable all-female cast, and this has created a wave of anticipation among fans.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

