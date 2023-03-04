Alia Bhatt has been garnering love from the netizens of late. With her amusing performances on the screen last year, in back-to-back three movies, Gangubai being the best, Alia Bhatt has also been passing through most crucial phases in her life. She tied the knot with her long love Ranbir Kapoor and embraced motherhood in November. And as of now, she is getting praised for getting back into her form post pregnancy. Her fitness videos go viral every day.

Apart from being such a positive influence amongst the young minds, the star has also been quite popular social media. Time and again, Alia has given us goals with her regular posts and pictures on her social media handle, and here we have shared Alia Bhatt’s most candid moments straight from her Instagram profile.

Here’s when Alia Bhatt dropped an adorable picture with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The trio looked beautiful in their casual attires, and Alia shone in her denim jacket topped on her white t-shirt and sleek straight hair.

Here’s when Alia Bhatt celebrated her 10 years journey in the industry sharing a candid sunkissed selfie. Glowing all within, the actress looked gorgeous in her deep neck mint green flared dress teamed with long hair and minimal makeup.

When Alia Bhatt got to headlines with her Sunday morning glow inside her bathroom. Looking all fresh and stunning in her cute scorpion printed pink night suit and ponytail, Alia wrote, “sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with her upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, where she is going to star alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie is being helmed by Karan Johar.