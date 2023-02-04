Ishaan Khatter is a well-known Bollywood actor in the Entertainment industry. The star began his career as a young actor and rose to prominence with his Bollywood debut flick Dhadak. The actor excels in every part and has earned the hearts of his followers. He was most recently seen in his film Phone Bhoot, which starred Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Fans lavished him with attention and affection. He is enjoying the popularity of his picture and captivating us with his acting ability.

Actor Ishaan Khatter is quite active on social media. He always shares updates about his professional life or private life. Ishaan Khatter has 1.7 million followers on social media. Recently, he shared a picture series of photo shoots from the Fursat movie, take a look.

Ishaan Khatter’s Picture Series

Ishaan Khatter sported an all-black ensemble consisting of a black casual shirt and jeans. Ishaan Khatter is shown hugging filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. He wore a black hoodie, a checkered jacket, and black pants. In the second, he runs in a dark green shirt, beige slacks, and a shoulder bag. His shot was captured by the phone. In the third image, he is making a dance move with Wamiqa Gabbi from the film. He donned an all-white outfit consisting of a white full-sleeve t-shirt and jeans. Wamiqa Gabbi was dressed in an orange-flared attire.

In the fourth image, Ishaan is riding a bullet while dressed in a black t-shirt, beige jeans, and a black helmet, and he bends his neck and poses for the camera. In the sixth image, Ishaan wears a black crepe V neck full sleeves t-shirt and has an intense expression. Ishaan is holding an item and staring at it in the following image. He was dressed in a bright pink kurta. Ishaan and Wamiqa are dressed completely in white in the following image. Wamiqa is seen standing in the rain and giving a flaunting shot in the final image. Ishaan Khatter captioned his post, “.”

What do you think about Ishaan Khatter's picture series from the Fursat movie?