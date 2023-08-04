In Pics: Mouni Roy Sensualises Her Black And Gold Curvy Look

Mouni Roy is making fans swoon with her sensual glam in the latest Instagram pictures. Her fans wait for her to share new pictures on her profile. Today the actress is flaunting her curves in the bold avatar.

Mouni Roy Sensual Glam

The gorgeous personified Mouni in the picture wore a black and gold low-neckline blouse paired with a thigh-high slit skirt. Her minimal accessorizing with broad matha patti and bangles. In contrast, her bold winged eyeliner blushed cheeks, rosy lips, and a bindi rounded her sensual appearance.

Mouni’s alluring expressions and picturesque figure made fans swoon. With the visuals, it seems the set of her famous song Disco Balam which was released a year ago under the label of Zee Music Company. It is sung by Asees Kaur and Mellow D. While lyrics are by IP Singh and composed by Sachin-Jigar. The music video has more than 41 million views on YouTube channel. The actress beautifully mesmerized her fans with her performance and adaye.

Mouni Roy, with her hard work and dedication, has become a Bollywood beauty. Her performance is Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva gathered massive praise from the critics as well as the audience. She has also been featured in music videos Fakeeran, Gali Gali, Dotara, Baithe Baithe, and others.

