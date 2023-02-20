Neha Dhupia, a brilliant Bollywood actress, has also won beauty contests and established herself as a professional diva. The actress is prominent for her role as a leader in MTV Roadies. She is a fantastic industry icon who has founded multiple profitable businesses.

Neha Dhupia has appeared as a supporting actress in movies like Chup Chup Ke, Mithya, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Maharathi, and Singh Is Kinng. In addition, she played Eva Braun in the Mahatma Gandhi film Dear Friend Hitler. The diva is well-known in her community and has a powerful personality.

The stunning actress is frequently in the news for her professional and stylish choices. She is a fashion star who understands how to dress for every occasion. Neha can make everyone weak in the knees in any outfit, from western to Indian culture. Moreover, she looks stunning in ethnic wear. Neha Dhupia’s fashion style is bold, confident, and eclectic, making her a style icon in the Indian entertainment industry.

She often pushes the boundaries with her fashion choices and is not afraid to experiment, making her a trendsetter for her fans and followers. She is accomplished in her field and is quite active on Instagram. Neha recently took to Instagram to share breathtaking photographs of herself in a blue kaftan slit gown; scroll down to check her attire.

Neha Dhupia’s Kaftan Outfit

Neha Dhupia looks gorgeous in a strappy blue floral printed kaftan with a front slit. She styled her hair in a casual braided middle part style. She applied brown eyeshadow and nude brown lipstick for her minimal makeup. Neha’s attire is complemented simply with a big square ring. In the first image, she stands, displaying her glowing face, flaunting her attire, and smiling at the camera. In the second photo, she appears in a half outfit and gives a candid starry expression on her right side.

In the third image, she rises and displays her entire attire, striking a dashing pose while wearing black sunglasses. In the fourth photo, she sits with her husband, Angad Bedi, and forms a heart emoji with her fingers while posing for the camera. In the final image, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi stand for the camera with someone. Neha Dhupia captioned her post, “Monday morning blues .”

Did you like Neha Dhupia's latest appearance in a blue floral printed kaftan outfit?