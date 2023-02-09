Radhika Apte is a dynamic Indian actress who began her career in theatre as a member of the group Aasaka. She made her Bollywood debut in 2005 as Shahid Kapoor’s sister in the film Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Radhika was most recently seen in Vikram Vedha, playing lawyer Priya. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan play opposing forces in the film. Her roles as Koko from Badlapur, Gayatri from Padman, or Phaguniya from Manjhi – The Mountain Man, turn every performance of hers and her statements into ones worth remembering. Her aesthetic talent alone made her a favorite for web series on Netflix, which heightened the experimental element.

Radhika married world-famous musician Benedict Taylor in real life. In 2011, the actress attended Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Dance and Music in London to learn contemporary dance forms. There, she met British musician Benedict Taylor, with whom she fell in love and married a year later.

Even though Radhika and Benedict are quite busy with their jobs, they have always managed their long-distance relationship well. Radhika and Benedict’s relationship is unlike any other married pair. Radhika Apte posted a great strange face photo with Benedict Taylor today.

Radhika Apte And Benedict Taylor’s Picture Appearance

Radhika Apte wore a beige-colored halter-neck outfit, and Benedict wore a dark grey half sleeves t-shirt outfit. In the picture, Radhika Apte sits on the chair, rests one hand on the table and the other hand’s finger under the chin, and gives an intense look. Benedict Taylor bends his back and gives a hilarious, weird expression with his mouth open to the camera. Radhika Apte captioned her post, “CLASSIC #ourclassicexpressions #mumbaidiaries #poloroids #happydays.”

Radhika Apte’s Upcoming Projects

Radhika Apte’s next films include the three Hindi language movie projects The Field, Rohit Karn Batra’s feature debut; Leena Yadav’s Parched, a US-Indian co-production; Bombairiya, an Indo-British production, and Ula, a Tamil movie.

What do you think about Radhika Apte’s latest hilarious, weird expression appearance with Benedict Taylor? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.