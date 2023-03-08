Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his first Holi with wife Kiara Advani. The actor and Kiara celebrated their first Holi together and on Tuesday following their marriage last month and posted a picture of the occasion on Instagram.

Sidharth and Kiara popped up to be covered in colour in the picture. She decided to wear big black and white sunglasses, while he decided to wear purple ones. They were both clothed in white. As they grinned for the camera, Kiara leaned her head on Sidharth’s arm.

Sharing the pictures, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “First Holi with the MRS 🧿🤗❤️#HappyHoli” Here take a look-

Soon after the couple shared their pictures on social media, fans came in flooding with gush and adorable comments. One wrote, “Love you Mr. & Mr. Malhotra”, another wrote, “

Finally giving us butterflies again”, a third user referred to Kabir Singh saying, “Kabir Singh is on his way 🔥🔥.. Kisne haat lagaya usko….. 😂”, another added, “Kabir singh is punching the air rn👀”

On February 7, Sidharth and Kiara exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace. On February 12, they hosted a reception for their close friends in Delhi and then in Mumbai. The two reportedly began dating while filming the 2021 movie Shershaah.

Sidharth and Kiara lately made a joint appearance at an awards ceremony in Mumbai. The pair won accolade for their outstanding work in their movies. While receiving the award, Sidharth wrote, “Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor who was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today – Kiara,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.