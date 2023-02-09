Varun Dhawan is a talented and beautiful actor. He has become one of the industry’s most engaging and entertaining actors. Millions of people have been captivated by the actor’s remarkable talent in the business, and he is currently rocking the industry with his breathtaking attractiveness. The actor, who has been in multiple films, is recognized for his blockbuster creations, which have shaken up the business. The actor has also garnered multiple awards and is well-known in the industry. Millions of people adore the actor and think he has a great appearance.

Varun Dawan began his career as Karan Johar’s assistant director in My Name Is Khan and then made his acting debut in Johar’s adolescent drama Student of the Year in 2012. After that, he rose to stardom as a starring guy in the romantic comedy Main Tera Hero.

Varun Dhawan, an actor who likes presenting everything out of the ordinary, is one of Bollywood’s most stylish stars who wears the most prominent labels. The actor has one of the greatest fashion style collections in B-town, and his collection may make any style fans envy.

The actor has a wonderful sense of style, and these outfits make him look hot and sassy. The actor looks fantastic in all of his outfits. Recently, he appeared in a dark maroon sweatshirt; scroll down to see his appearance.

Varun Dhawan’s Picture Appearance

Varun Dhawan appears to be wearing a dark maroon sweater. He wore his hair in an untidy side-parted way. He exclusively wears a brown watch as an accessory. Varun Dhawan is shown sitting on a beige couch, making a side appearance, giving an obsessed gaze, and photographing himself. Varun Dhawan captioned the post, “Classic.”

Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Movie

Varun Dhawan will appear in Citadel, an Indian adaptation of the American drama series developed by the Russo Brothers and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Did you like Varun Dhawan's latest outfit in a maroon sweatshirt appearance?