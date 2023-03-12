Ananya Panday shares beautiful picture with her family on her social media, prior to her sister Alanna Panday tying the knot to her beau. The actress reshared a photodump straight from her brother Ahaan Panday’s Instagram timeline, where they can be seen all together having their best times on a Saturday.

In the picture, that Ananya Panday shared, we can see all of them decked up in beautiful white. Ahaan looked stunning in his white shirt teamed with beige pants. Ananya looked absolutely pretty in her corseted white gown with no makeup and a sleek hairbun. The floral hair band looked adorable on her.

Alanna Panday looked stunning in her white embellished bodycon dress. She teamed it with minimal makeup and long hair, as she posed with her beau in the picture, who is also decked up in white.

Sharing the picture, Ananya Panday wrote, “Welcome Family” along with a love emoji in the middle.

Here take a look-

According to reports, Alanna Panday, is going to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend McCray on 16th of March. The star threw a pre-wedding party for her family, that Ananya attended looking like a princess as above.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The movie tanked at the box office however. Ananya earlier to that got featured in Gehraiyaan which earned her immense love from netizens. As of now, Ananya is set off for her new back-to-back projects.

