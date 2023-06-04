Inside Priyanka Chopra’s weekend cheat meal diaries

Despite maintaining a disciplined and healthy lifestyle, Priyanka Chopra doesn’t shy away from indulging in her favourite treats from time to time. She has expressed her fondness for comfort foods like pizza, burgers, and desserts, considering them as occasional guilty pleasures.

Priyanka Chopra’s cheat meal diaries

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of her yum Friday meals. The actress picked some yum go-to burgers from the popular Burger King. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Fri-Yay treat”

While Priyanka Chopra may be known for her disciplined routine, she isn’t afraid to savor a delicious cheat meal every now and then, reminding us all that a healthy lifestyle can still include a little culinary indulgence.

Here take a look-

About Burger King

Burger King is a well-known international fast food chain that specializes in serving flame-grilled burgers. With a rich history dating back to 1954, the company has grown into a global brand with thousands of locations worldwide. Burger King offers a diverse menu that includes classic burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, salads, and various other fast food options.

They are also known for their signature Whopper sandwich, which has become an iconic item in their menu. Over the years, Burger King has been recognized for its innovative marketing campaigns and bold advertising strategies, often engaging in friendly competition with other fast food chains. With its distinct flame-grilling technique and emphasis on customization, Burger King continues to be a popular choice among fast food enthusiasts around the world.