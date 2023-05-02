ADVERTISEMENT
“It’s expensive, so you should save for it”, Priyanka Chopra on freezing her eggs during Quantico, read

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 May,2023 16:00:54
Priyanka Chopra has always been known for her bold and unapologetic decisions in her life. The actress has always been a head turner with her opinions. And she did it another time when she decided to freeze her eggs during her 30s while shooting for Quantico. However, she recently revealed in a podcast that the process is painful and expensive.

Priyanka Chopra on freezing her eggs

Speaking to UnWrapped Podcast, PeeCee said, “When I was in my early 30s, I decided to do it. I was filming Quantico at that time. It is painful, you have to give yourself injections over a month. You have hormonal ups and downs. It makes you feel insane. You feel bloated.”

She added, “I was filming at that time but I just wanted to do it for myself. It’s expensive, so you should save for it. It’s not the easiest thing to do but I do advocate it for working women, single women or those who want to have kids but aren’t sure about it,”

She further said that she wants to have a part of her live in the world when she leaves. She then revealed that she discussed with her mother Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. She said, “Who knows when will I be able to marry the person with whom I want to have children? I want to have children as God has given me and my body the ability to do it,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest news

Recently the actress made headlines for the promotions of Citadel. The Prime Video series is currently making hurls on the internet, with PeeCee’s brilliant performance in the same. What’s more, she also made a grand appearance at Met Gala this year, alongside Alia Bhatt.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

