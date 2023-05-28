"It's Hurtful," Ananya Panday About People's Sexist Comments

Ananya Panday is one of the popular stars in the town. And she has constantly been body shamed. Here's how the divs feel about it in the below article

Ananya Panday is a heartthrob in the town. She amazed the audience with her acting and gorgeousness. She is one of the beauties in the town. Though the diva has a good figure, she has constantly been body shamed for her thinness. And so in an interview, the actress opened up about how she feels. Read more to know.

Ananya Panday’s Reaction To Body Shaming

In an interview with Ranveer Allhabadia, the actress was asked, “Have you ever faced any bad aspects of being a woman, I mean sexism?” Reply to the question, Ananya said, “It’s just almost so casual that sometimes you catch it and you’re like, oh God, like, that was very sexiest. I think mostly about the people’s opinion about my body and I’m sure a lot of other girls were like oh you know, you should fix this, you should fix that.”

She added,” Like get a boob job or like change something like you don’t just put on little more you just fill up a little more like.” When asked her what she felt like, the diva said, “It’s hurtful, like is that what I’m reduced to? Like, is nothing else about me paramount to my size or my chest size. I feel like the worst thing you can do to someone is like make them feel bad about their body.”

