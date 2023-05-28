ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

"It's Hurtful," Ananya Panday About People's Sexist Comments

Ananya Panday is one of the popular stars in the town. And she has constantly been body shamed. Here's how the divs feel about it in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 May,2023 04:20:52
"It's Hurtful," Ananya Panday About People's Sexist Comments

Ananya Panday is a heartthrob in the town. She amazed the audience with her acting and gorgeousness. She is one of the beauties in the town. Though the diva has a good figure, she has constantly been body shamed for her thinness. And so in an interview, the actress opened up about how she feels. Read more to know.

Ananya Panday’s Reaction To Body Shaming

In an interview with Ranveer Allhabadia, the actress was asked, “Have you ever faced any bad aspects of being a woman, I mean sexism?” Reply to the question, Ananya said, “It’s just almost so casual that sometimes you catch it and you’re like, oh God, like, that was very sexiest. I think mostly about the people’s opinion about my body and I’m sure a lot of other girls were like oh you know, you should fix this, you should fix that.”

She added,” Like get a boob job or like change something like you don’t just put on little more you just fill up a little more like.” When asked her what she felt like, the diva said, “It’s hurtful, like is that what I’m reduced to? Like, is nothing else about me paramount to my size or my chest size. I feel like the worst thing you can do to someone is like make them feel bad about their body.”

What’s your opinion on this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

