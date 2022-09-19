With numerous films in development, Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest performers in the film world. He made his acting debut with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and the actor hasn’t looked back since. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently the second-highest-grossing Hindi film this year, with a total worldwide take of 266 crores, and Kartik is riding high on its triumph. He has won the hearts of many youthful followers and never misses an opportunity to thank them.

Kartik flew on Sunday to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to take part in the National Youth Conclave 2022. Today the actor shared some mindblowing pictures on his Instagram feed and was seen giving us glimpses from his latest event at Jodhpur. The actor captioned his post, “Jaha Youth Vaha Kartik. National Youth Conclave 2022 @komal.nahta sir, Jodhpur.”

He was seen clicking pictures with the crowd and looked superb. He wore a blue suit and just made himself look classy and sassy. He was looking dapper. He also shared a video of him dancing with fans; they all looked marvelous. Fans are going gaga over his latest photos; they just showed immense love for them. He is achieving great success and has mesmerized us with his stunning looks.

