Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek

Janhvi Kapoor has impressed her fans with her acting talent. The diva is today celebrating 3 years of Gunjan Saxena on her social media. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Aug,2023 20:15:38
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek 842471

Janhvi Kapoor, the talented, versatile, and skillful performer in the films, is today celebrating 3 years of her biopic film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The diva began her journey in the romance drama Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar. She has tried different roles over the years and has impressed her fans with her skills.

Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor re-shared the story shared by other people. Also, Dharma Productions also posted a video clip from the film and, in the caption, wrote, “To a film of the ‘asmaan di pari’ who flew against the wind to bring about a change that inspired many!”.

Janhvi Kapoor’s this film showcased a different side of herself as she molds herself as an Indian Air Force officer. Gunjan Saxena was one of the first women to fly in a combat zone.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, while Sharan Sharma directed the film. Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead role in the biopic film of Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena. Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi also play key roles.

Though the film didn’t receive much at the box office but got an appreciation for the performance. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor’s recent release Bawaal has been trending at the top 1 on Amazon Prime Video for three weeks in a row.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

