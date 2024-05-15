Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Elegance in a White Floral Saree with Cricket Ball Themed-Bag

Janhvi Kapoor, a well-known fashion designer, is creating waves with her latest film, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. Her performance in the film trailer isn’t the only thing attracting attention. Janhvi’s fashion choices, including a floral embroidered saree with a matching blouse, have also made headlines as she appeared for the movie’s song launch. Check out her latest fashion statement here.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Floral Saree Appearance-

The gorgeous actress looked stylish in a multi-colored floral embroidered saree. The outfit features a sheer white saree that serves as the canvas for the intricate multi-colored floral embroidery, allowing the vibrant colors to pop against the neutral background. The vibrant hues of the flowers create a lively and cheerful vibe. The dropped end piece adds drama and movement to the saree. The strappy, deep V-neckline sleeveless floral blouse complements the saree beautifully.

Janhvi’s Elegant Appearance-

Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty is as appealing as her sense of fashion. She compliments her gorgeous saree with long silver earrings and rings, adding a touch of elegance. Her sleek, combed middle-parted rolled-up and rest wavy hairstyle frames her face well, highlighting her eyes. Her floral saree look finishes her look with sparkly eyeshadow, peachy cheeks, and peach lips. Her silver and gold cricket-themed sling bag grabs our attention. Janhvi effortlessly flaunts her gorgeous attractiveness throughout her fascinating appearance.

