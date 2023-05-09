Janhvi Kapoor Steals Show In Black Bodycon By Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor is the famous diva in B-town. Here check out her stunning looks in black bodycon by Manish Malhotra for the latest runway walk; check out her amazing pictures with her designer and runway

The stunning Janhvi Kapoor has always impressed the mass with her style and statement. The viewers and critics praise her sartorial fashion choices. Yet again, the diva sizzled the runway in her bold and badass avatar in black bodycon by Manish Malhotra. Read more to see Janhvi Kapoor’s show-stealing look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Show Stealing Look

Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from her runway walk last night. In the shared picture, Janhvi Kapoor appeared on the stage in a strapless black bodycon trail gown by designer Manish Malhotra. The classy long hair, high ponytail, blushed cheeks, matte lipstick, and silver ornaments added to her glamorous look. The actress styled herself in this stunning avatar for walking on the runway for the first time for famous designer Manish Malhotra. Jhanvi Kapoor mesmerized the audience with her looks.

Janhvi Kapoor, in her caption, wrote, “The before, the after & the in between. The first time I got to walk for my favorite ❤️ @manishmalhotra05.”

Reacting to her latest pictures, Manish Malhotra said, “Janvhi, you are family / close friend and my most favorite ❤️ ❤️♥️♥️♥️.” Also, “STUNNING YOU 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” At the same time, his fashion house Manish Malhotra World dropped a heart and fire emoji. At the same time, many users loved her look and dropped emoticons in the comments. Janhvi Kapoor has always grabbed attention with her style.

