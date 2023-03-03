Check Out Neetu Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Radhika Merchant, Shweta Bachchan, and other celebrities who attended Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s fashion presentation in Mumbai.

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, one of Bollywood’s most famous fashion designer duos, recently organized a spectacular event in Mumbai on March 2, Thursday, to present their current collection, ‘Mera Noor Hai Mashoor.’ The gala launch event, held at a prominent star hotel in the city, drew notice due to the attendance of some of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, including Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Babil Khan, Huma Qureshi, Sussanne Khan, and many others.

Here Are The Celebrities At Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Fashion Event –

Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, wore a white embroidered gown with a belt that pinched her waist. She also shared a duo picture with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla while sitting on the chair. In the next picture, Jaya Bachchan kisses her cheeks. Shweta also took a selfie picture with Neetu Kapoor. In the last picture, all gets captured in a group picture.

The much-loved senior actresses of the Hindi cinema industry, Jaya Bachchan and Neetu Kapoor appeared surprised at the unveiling of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s new collection. The actress-MP, joined by her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, made a rare public appearance and posed for photographs. Jaya Bachchan looked stunning in a lemon-yellow kurta with a chikankari design, which she matched with white pants. She finished her ensemble with a matching scarf, a layered crystal necklace, matching earrings, and a free hairstyle.

Neetu Kapoor, who attended the spectacular occasion, looked stunning in a white embroidered kurta with delicate hand embroidery and mirror work. The Juggjugg Jeeyo actress matched her kurta with a similar intricately embroidered dupatta. Neetu Kapoor finished her appearance with a dual-tone spectacular necklace, matching earrings, and silver shoes.

Radhika looked lovely in a blush pink saree and a trendy embroidered top, accessorized with statement jewelry and accessories. She wore a pink ruffled six yards and a beautifully embroidered blouse. The paparazzi photographed her during the event, showing off her million-dollar grin.

Neha Dhupia, who attended the event with her husband Angad Bedi, looked stunning in a dual-toned pink ruffle gown with a top knot and bold accessories. Conversely, Angad looked handsome in a black jumpsuit with a golden patterned jacket and kohlled eyes.

Babil Khan, a rising actor, took a risk by attending Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s event. The Qala actor looked handsome in a multi-colored flared suit with an ornate black jacket.

Urfi Javed recently appeared dazzling at the designer pair Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla collection presentation. The Bigg Boss OTT star wore a pre-draped crimson saree with a daring thigh-high slit. The saree was wonderfully complimented by the nude-toned blouse studded with red stones.

Sonali Bendre wore a purple embroidered outfit with a matching dupatta. She was joined by her husband, Goldie, dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans and donned a golden jacket.

Natasa Stankovic made a rare appearance at the celebration as well. She appeared dressed in black and gold. She finished her outfit with a loose, curled-open hairstyle, nude makeup, and silver rings.

Sussanne Khan and her partner Aly Goni were also present at the celebration. The interior designer was dressed in a short, colorful gown. The rumored couple has chosen simple yet stylish outfits to make a fashion statement at the event.

What do you think about celebrities’ appearances at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Event? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.